One of the Dandys' core strengths has always been their ability to churn out slightly aslant power-pop earworms, and with lead single "Be Alright," they've landed yet another one. Beyond its catchiness, the buzzing tune is a representation of where the Dandys are at a robust 25 years of age—famous, with abundant resources at their command. "Be Alright" came with an accompanying short film directed by Taylor-Taylor, starring actress Jessica Paré of Mad Men fame, written and conceived by Kevin Moyer (known for working on projects by Portugal the Man, Modest Mouse and Elliott Smith) and filmed in the band's sprawling Northwest Portland art space the Odditorium.