The 75-years-young Haggerty beamed from the stage as the crowd sang along to his songs and listened while he spun yarns both humorous ("Did y'all know I was the first person kicked out of the Peace Corps for sucking dick?") and heartbreaking. When Haggerty related the story of his friend and "AIDS poster boy" Bobbi Campbell, who outclimbed astonished straight males at Pinnacles National Park despite the Kaposi sarcoma lesions on his feet, Haggerty held the audience rapt. Haggerty's introduction to "I Can't Shake the Stranger Out of You" was one of the show's most affecting moments.