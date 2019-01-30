Portland's hip-hop community is pulling together in support of longtime local rap promoter Anthony Sanchez, who was recently hospitalized following a stroke.
Since he started Runaway Productions in 2001, Sanchez has used the booking and management company to champion local music, particularly local hip-hop. On Jan. 10, Sanchez suffered a stroke. Over the next week, he experienced two more strokes and a heart attack.
Last week, a crowdfunding campaign was created to help cover Sanchez's medical bills. Now, a benefit concert has been announced. It will take place Feb. 22 at Star Theater. The concert will act as fundraiser and a celebration of Sanchez's birthday, as well as commemorate Runaway's 18th anniversary.
The organizers have only announced a preliminary lineup, but already, it's stacked with Portland hip-hop mainstays, all of whom Sanchez has worked with throughout his career.
There'll be sets from the likes of Vursatyl and the Chicharones, and the concert will be hosted by Mic Check creator DJ Klyph. As a testament to Sanchez's influence, the lineup isn't just hip-hop artists—folk singer-songwriter Laryssa Birdseye is also on the bill. According to the organizers, the rest of the lineup will branch out even further.
Here's the currently announced lineup:
The Chicharones
Vursatyl
Bad Habitat
Raise the Bridges
Trujillo
King Ghidora
DJ Zone
DJ Lady X
Eminent
Laryssa Birdseye
Hosted By DJ Klyph
For updates about the lineup and tickets, check the show's Facebook page.
