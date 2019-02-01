Since their breakthrough hit "Divisionary," Ages and Ages have established themselves as purveyors of tightly-crafted, anthemic pop that delivers self-help guides in the form of three-minute singalongs. ("No Nostalgia," from 2011's All Right You Restless, even wound up on President Obama's 2012 campaign playlist.) But "Just My Luck"—along with the three previously released singles that the band has now confirmed will be on the next album—implies a sleepier era of Ages and Ages.