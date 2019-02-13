Cameron and Molloy will play two sets at Doug Fir Lounge on Valentine's Day. A made-up holiday allegedly about love but more to do with consumerism seems the perfect setting for the various down-and-out, often toxic characters who haunt Cameron's songs. Over the course of two records—the icy, electronic Jumping the Shark and the deceptively jubilant, more rock-oriented Forced Witness—Cameron has introduced enough pestilent characters to populate a Donald Ray Pollock novel. In "Real Bad Lookin'," a character who has a habit of leaving her child in a hot car while she gets shitfaced in a bar introduces herself as "the drunkest, ugliest girl at the bar," and meets "the dumbest, richest guy at the bar." The Brandon Flowers collab "Runnin' Out of Luck" concerns a "man on a mission" and a "stripper out of luck" navigating a "neon boneyard" that calls to mind the parts off the Las Vegas Strip where dreams go to die.