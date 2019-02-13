Cry Babe formed out of the ashes of broken relationships and bad breakups for all three members, but they're not really down with being classified as "sensitive." The band chose their name partially for its humor. "I think it's important to acknowledge and be open about feelings, especially in this fucked-up political moment," says Putney. "But at the same time, we need to laugh, because otherwise things can just seem too overwhelmingly bleak to handle."