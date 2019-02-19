When our Man of the Woods stepped onto Moda Center's stage Feb. 18, the entire crowd let loose with the roar of a thousand, slightly menthol-damaged jet engines. Still, it seemed like not a damned one had heard his newest album, last year's Man of the Woods. They were supportive of his new material, but fans of JT aren't nearly so shallow as to only—or even primarily—enjoy his music. In part, that reflects his sterling brand management and none-bettered charisma, but would JT define himself as a musician first and foremost?