This morning, though, a few clues leaked out, suggesting that West was performing some kind of private show at Adidas Headquarters on North Greeley Street. An Instagram user identified as an employee of the footwear giant posted a video from outside the campus with the caption "Time for Service"—a reference, perhaps, to West's new concert series, basically a gospel jam session held weekly around L.A. Another employee who'd posted a video outside the Adidas campus declined to give details when contacted by WW.