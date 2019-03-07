But this spring, the band is returning in a more official capacity and reaffirming their place in history. At the end of May, Team Dresch will reissue their entire catalog in honor of the band's 25th anniversary. The band's two albums, Personal Best and Captain My Captain, and a compilation of singles will be re-released via Jealous Butcher on May 31. The band also plans to tour behind the reissues, but hasn't announced dates yet.