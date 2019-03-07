Portland's Team Dresch technically disbanded in 1998, but the quartet never really disappeared. In the two decades since the pioneering queercore band officially broke up, they've sporadically reunited for brief runs of shows.
But this spring, the band is returning in a more official capacity and reaffirming their place in history. At the end of May, Team Dresch will reissue their entire catalog in honor of the band's 25th anniversary. The band's two albums, Personal Best and Captain My Captain, and a compilation of singles will be re-released via Jealous Butcher on May 31. The band also plans to tour behind the reissues, but hasn't announced dates yet.
Team Dresch formed in 1993. Across their two albums and initial five years of existence, the quartet pioneered a sludgy, driving version of riot grrrl that still sounds distinct, even after multiple waves of '90s grunge revivals.
In advance of the reissue package, the band has released a video of their thrashing classic "Fagetarian and Dyke" set to concert clips spanning from 1994-2017. Watch the video below.
Comments