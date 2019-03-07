Donovan Smith, an artist, journalist and founder of the clothing brand Ignorant/Reflections, says he has always had his shirts screenprinted by Umbrella Screenprinting. Smith doesn't call himself a rapper, but does consider himself a part of the hip-hop community. His merchandise varies from his fairly new "Hocus POTUS" tee or his "Gentrification Is Weird" shirt he released in 2015. He says he jumped on the opportunity to have his clothing brand sold in the co-op and help build a location that fosters the hip-hop community.