While his other media endeavors and increased celebrity quotient may have slightly watered down his most recent music, it's done wonders for his stage presence. Onstage at the Roseland on March 8, Bronsolino showed once again why his personality has captivated millions. It didn't matter whether he was playing new material from last year's White Bronco, obscure old mixtape cuts or singles from what retrospectively seems like his most beloved album, 2015's Mr. Wonderful—his boundless charisma and quirky lyrics are as engaging on first listen as they are on the 50th. What other rapper is going to brag about fixing an NCAA basketball game or being "twisted off the jenkem watching Iron Chef"?