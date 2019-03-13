Last spring, Soul'd Out filed a lawsuit against a clause in Coachella's contracts that prevents artists from performing at other festivals within a 1,300-mile radius during the five months leading up to the event. Coachella takes place in Indio, Calif., during the second and third weeks of April, which overlaps with Soul'd Out's city-wide schedule. Soul'd Out's suit claimed that Coachella's practices violate antitrust laws.