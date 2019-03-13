"'Viktor Borgia' is, more than anything, playing with German music from the '80s, rather than trying to sound like Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark or anything," Malkmus says. "[It comes from] this place of naiveté and lo-fi synth music that I guess is cheesy, but also adorable. It's working in this angular way with a really simple arpeggiator, like a really 1980 first idea of trying that—not fancy like Kraftwerk, more like misguided German bands that wanted to jump on the bandwagon."