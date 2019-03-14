MHCC owns the license for KMHD, Oregon's only jazz station. For the past 10 years, OPB has managed and broadcast the station out of its Southwest Macadam offices. The agreement was scheduled to automatically extend for another five years in August. But earlier this year, the college released a statement announcing that it would not renew the contract, and would instead seek a two-year partnership with OPB while working to regain control of KMHD's daily operations. OPB refused the college's request for a two-year contract.