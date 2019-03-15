Several guitars, amplifiers and microphones have been stolen from Flora Recording and Playback, the Portland recording studio operated by Grammy-nominated producer and engineer Tucker Martine.
Martine, whose production credits include work with the Decemberists, My Morning Jacket, Death Cab for Cutie and Neko Case, posted on Facebook that someone broke into the studio last night and left with more than a dozen pieces of equipment.
"As you can imagine, I am devastated," Martine wrote.
Martine posted a long list of missing items, though it is not yet complete:
