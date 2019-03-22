Dorian helms the series in drag as Rita Lynn, along with her co-host Diane Rott. Since its launch at the end of last year, Femmes has paid homage to femme contributions in punk, R&B, New Wave, disco, soul, art pop, Latinx music and rap. Dorian casts each show with drag queens who demonstrate a connection to that week's genre, and allows each performer to pick her own musician, song and routine. The queens write introductions for each femme they honor. Dorian encourages performers to pick femmes the audience might not know much about.