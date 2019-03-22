A Room 25 marquee illuminated and blinked as Noname blazed through "Blaxploitation," "Regal," "Window" and "Casket Pretty." Major shout-out to her backup singers who, with some of the notes they were fitting, could have easily been a part of a black church choir. She was on and off the stage during a solo, acoustic rendition of "Shadow Man" that served as her encore and was over in about four minutes. It was like Noname made a quick guest feature in all of our lives, but we'd gladly welcome her back for many more spots.