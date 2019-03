Bahen took over Green Noise in 2017, after the store's previous owner, Dirtnap Records founder Ken Cheppaikode, moved out of Portland. Under Bahen's tenure, Green Noise has continued to sell releases from Dirtnap, local hardcore label Dirt Cult and Bahen's own Accident Prone label. The store has also become known for its intimate, free, all-ages in-store performances showcasing rising local bands.