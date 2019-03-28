Both rappers candidly called out white supremacy in both its most obvious and more institutional forms. The two types of political statements each went over very differently with this crowd. There was no misconstruing the uproar that immediately followed JPEG rapping, "When Donald Trump dies, we gon' throw a party," in a freestyle. But large portions of the audience seemed to miss the point of a signature Staples moment: "Clap your hands if the police ever profiled." My fellow white people: Learn when to take a seat.