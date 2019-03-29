The lyric, and The Divide as a whole, represents an evolution not only of how Morris' voice sounds, but also what he has to say about it. Morris has made his name in Portland as a member of indie trio Little Star and experimental folk-pop outfit Post Moves. "I'm gonna give you my voice," he sang on Little Star's 2016 song "Voice." But not long after he released the song, Morris, who is trans, says his voice dropped an octave due to transitioning hormone therapy, and his ability to hit the song's high notes was obliterated.