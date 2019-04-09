Young, who credits AA with saving his life, did the work, however. As he began to heal, music found its way back into his life. A talented multi-instrumentalist, Young began going to downtown's Monaco Hotel and improvising on the piano for long stretches. Soon, he could pick up his guitar and begin writing again. "Not being miserable and drunk all the time brought me the clarity that I can't have everything and that's fine. I realized, 'Hey, maybe I'm wrong, maybe this is good. Maybe I'm good.'" he says, smiling. "I realized I can stop beating myself up and just be me. That's OK and it's all I can be. The songs and the joy started to come back."