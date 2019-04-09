His set hit all the pleasure centers of the audience with unhinged, gorgeous vocal runs. The sour, heavy apex of his 2013 hit "Life Round Here" was the most visceral thrill of the evening, but the sweetest moment of the night came at the end, when his band vacated the stage and Blake sang a gutting piano cover of Joni Mitchell's "A Case of You." There was clearly a freedom in singing someone else's tune, and Blake brought out melodies in the classic that confirmed without a doubt the virtuosic ability that's allowed him to become one of the most adored Eeyores of the pop world.