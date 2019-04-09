Kmeto has mentioned that with the EP, she wanted more of a bedroom-pop feel, as opposed to the crafted weightiness of her previous works. Goal achieved—each track has the feeling of a late-night emotional release that some would bury deep within the pages of a diary but that Kmeto coos into a microphone. On "Eyes," she wastes no time unleashing her sultry voice. Over a slo-fi indie trap beat, she bellows, "I've been singing sad songs for too long not to know exactly what's going on," in a way that's strikingly personal.