In 2017, rising Portland rapper the Last Artful, Dodgr dropped some not-entirely-subtle hints about a possible major collaboration.
A video posted to social media showed her in an L.A. studio with Mark Ronson, the super-producer best known for his work on Amy Winehouse's Back to Black and "Uptown Funk," which is certainly playing at a wedding somewhere in the world as you read this. She played coy about the details, though, writing, "I wish I could tell you what's happening tonight, but just know that probably 10 months from now, it's going to be in the history books—or on the charts."
Well, it took a little longer than 10 months, but two years later, we appear to be on the verge of seeing the fruits of that session.
Today, Ronson announced the impending arrival of his new album, Late Night Feelings, which, as with past projects bearing his name, features rich, retro-tinged production paired with a host of guest vocalists. The guest list this time around includes Miley Cyrus (on the previously released single "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"), Camila Cabello, Angel Olsen and, on "Truth," our own L.A.D. It's not a solo joint, however. According to the newly revealed tracklist, Dodgr's distinctive, nasal sing-song will be paired with the powerhouse pipes of Alicia Keys.
That's pretty big, but Dodgr's year has been pretty big already. In 2018, she appeared on the Anderson Paak album Oxnard, on a song that also featured Snoop Dogg and behind-the-boards contributions from Dr. Dre. She also received a writing credit on Paak's just-released followup, Ventura, on a song with guest vocals from Smokey Robinson.
In addition to dropping a new single featuring Lykke Li, Ronson posted snippets from Late Night Feelings on Twitter.
Late Night Feelings is out June 21.
