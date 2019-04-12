A video posted to social media showed her in an L.A. studio with Mark Ronson, the super-producer best known for his work on Amy Winehouse's Back to Black and "Uptown Funk," which is certainly playing at a wedding somewhere in the world as you read this. She played coy about the details, though, writing, "I wish I could tell you what's happening tonight, but just know that probably 10 months from now, it's going to be in the history books—or on the charts."