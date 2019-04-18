Rogers' music is often described as "electro-folk," but that label overlooks the pop lacquer on her debut album, Heard It in a Past Life. She fits into the emergent trend of reclaiming "being basic" from the pejorative. Her music melds organic and electronic sounds, and as Rogers told her audience at the Crystal, her lyrics express the thin line between the ecstatic joy and overwhelming embarrassment she has experienced during her unexpected rise to fame. Her dancing, from the school of Elaine Benes, is for her own catharsis, and you can't knock it until you try it yourself.