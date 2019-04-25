Balancing dour emotions with happy music is well-worn territory. But the way Ages and Ages imbue bittersweet arrangements with big-screen grandeur proves the timeless production trick is still worth the effort, provided the bones of the songs themselves are strong. The record's most inspiring moments—the buildup of "Unsung Songs," the self-help hymn "All the Sounds of Summer"—resemble the work of David Fridmann, whose production work with the Flaming Lips became a template for epic, mid-2000s indie rock. Lubricating the wistful falsetto that delivers lyrics like, "While my problems are irrelevant/It doesn't make them any less real," with weeping Mellotrons could come off as incredulous, but Perry and company sell it with as much conviction and confidence as one could expect from such a self-deprecating purview.