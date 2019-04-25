Moving around Portland a lot as a kid, Slaughter witnessed how people perceived him, which wasn't and still isn't entirely favorable because of the city's still-existent issues with race. Still, he admits he wouldn't be where he is now without the people he's met along the way. Many of them were integral to his development as an artist, like producer Blang Blang Lang and his little brother Jason Undefined, who were the first to encourage Slaughter to make beats and put rhymes to his tracks while he was on active duty in the military. Along with Blang Blang Lang, Maze Koroma, Slick Devious and the rest of local rap collective the Renaissance Coalition offered tons of support and constructive critique. "The Renaissance Coalition is the reason why I make music today," Slaughter says. "If I hadn't seen them do all the things they did and see how inspiring they were, I probably wouldn't be doing this."