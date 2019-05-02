It was her 31st birthday that night, and she performed with the zest of someone with a true lust for life. Despite the recent release of her major-label debut and her first Billboard-charting album, Cuz I Love You, Lizzo's set list was mainly composed of old bangers. The ground level of the venue swayed like ocean waves to "Worship," and "Water Me" had the whole room collectively chanting, "I am my inspiration."