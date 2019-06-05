An audio clip of one of Chiddick's young relatives opens the album with a sweet, angelic spirit. Once we get to her own voice on "Career Suicide," the album's second track, we're introduced to a snippet of her reality. She sings like she's telling us her story—she's lyrically conversational, insightful and open. Quite a few tracks on Maybe mention late-night mistakes and Chiddick's unapologetic personality. On "Career Suicide," Blossom speaks of how materiality can mess with your sense of self. On "LaDiDa" and "Glitch," she sings about falling for bad boys, who come up again on her short, silkily smooth "More Than." With a heavily lo-fi, nighttime beat, Blossom coos about the ever-prevalent booty call and hookup text, and questions whether lust is worthwhile.