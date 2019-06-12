From the get-go, Okay Alone shares DNA with the likes of Dum Dum Girls and Best Coast. The patient strums and finger snaps of "In Your Car," the stacked harmonies and shakers of "The Big One" all set the stage for a breezy album that keeps its preoccupations with relationship strife and impending cataclysm at a safe distance. The arrangements finally begin to open up on "Green," an introspective track that finds founding duo Brette Irish and Blake Ferrin finally trading the terroir of sunny Southern California for that of their native Pacific Northwest.