The renewed interest in Team Dresch's discography demonstrates they still have a loyal following and one that wants to see them included among the most important figures in rock history. Yes, Pitchfork included Team Dresch—along with Patti Smith, Sonic Youth and PJ Harvey—as one of the most important voices in feminist punk. But the band deserves recognition alongside musicians whose gender is never taken into consideration (read: men) without qualifiers like "female" and "queer." It's still important to acknowledge those canons, especially as a means of compensating for when such perspectives weren't considered at all. But music fans and journalists need to stop treating labels as a means of exclusion. Team Dresch may not have enjoyed the commercial success of some of their peers, but their contributions to punk music are no less significant. The reissue offers a chance for new listeners who strongly relate to the band's sound and perspective to find them for the first time. Hopefully, that will inspire more art and music that continues the work Team Dresch helped to start.