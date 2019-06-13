They Them Her is hosting two parties this weekend. The new-ish dance night's homebase is the perpetually packed, gothic-kitsch Church, so at peak hours, the Saturday night edition will undoubtedly accumulate a line. But if you don't want to spend all of Pride weekend waiting to get into bars, or just want a jump start on the revelry, They Them Her's afternoon start time offers an opportunity to get in before the crowd. Plus, there's another show on Sunday, and the lineup for both days is an eclectic group of DJs whose mixes range from throbbing electronica to ambient hip-hop. 3 pm Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.