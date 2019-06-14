"Elephants have been measured to vocalize in the infrasonic range, at levels up to 117 dB for an African elephant and 95 dB for an Asian elephant," Wallace says. "These loud calls are produced by a single animal. When a group of elephants is rumbling, roaring, trumpeting, and squeaking it is much louder and yet they often stay close together vocalizing very loudly. If this were hard on their hearing, or even uncomfortable, we would expect them to soften their calls or move away from the loudness of others."