Each year, we ask local music industry insiders to vote for the musicians they're currently most excited about (and who haven't placed in any of our previous Best New Band polls). And each year, we publish every ballot in order to maintain transparency. Below, you'll find this year's ballots, organized by ranked responses—voters who chose to weigh each of their votes—and unranked ballots, on which each vote is weighed equally. Ballots are also labeled with each voter's name and affiliation.

If your name is bellow and you notice an error on your ballot, please email me at sgormley@wweek.com. And to everyone who voted this year, we really appreciate your participation. This issue couldn't happen without your help.

RANKED RESPONSES

Alex Steininger
In Music We Trust

1. The Mistons
2. Rakes
3. Braille Stars
4. Meridian
5. Countryside Ride

Alex Wideman
Booker for McMenamins White Eagle and Al's Den

1. Brother Not Brother
2. Bitches of the Sun
3. Band of Comerados
4. Jenny Don't and the Spurs
5. Lost Ox

André Middleton
Friends of Noise

1. White Lotus
2. Bird Bennett
3. Voodoo Dollz
4. KayelaJ
5. Shadowgraphs

Andrew Jankowski
Critic

1. Karma Rivera
2. KayelaJ
3. Plastic Cactus
4. Kingsley
5. Cocoa Venus

Andy Fix
The Haute Garbage Podcast

1. Lisa Vazquez
2. Internet Beef
3. Anna Tivel
4. Blue Flags And Black Grass
5. TK and the Holy Know-Nothings

Billy Goate
Editor of Doomed & Stoned

1. Hippie Death Cult
2. LaGoon
3. Glasghote
4. Ethereal Sea
5. Hound The Wolves

Blossom
Musician

1. Moorea Masa
2. Bocha
3. KayelaJ
4. Donte Thomas
5. Swattykins

Bud Wilson
Aan

1. Help
2. Dan Dan
3. Martha Stax
4. The Fir Coats
5. Korgy and Bass

Casey Jarman
Mississippi Studios / Party Damage Records

1. Edna Vazquez
2. Tribe Mars
3. Volcanic Pinnacles
4. Layperson
5. Prolly Knot

Cate Forston
Freeform Portland DJ

1. Laura Palmer's Death Parade
2. Ah God
3. Phil Hesh

Chad Crouch
HUSH Records

1. Old Unconscious
2. Matt Dorien
3. Moorea Masa

Chase Spross
XRAY.fm

1. Mr Wrong
2. Miss Rayon
3. Motrik
4. KayelaJ
5. Deathlist

Chris Young
Vortex Music Magazine

1. Small Million
2. Moorea Masa
3. John Craigie
4. Blossom
5. Anna Tivel

Christopher klug
Freeform Portland

1. Sea Moss
2. Guillotine Boys
3. Social Stomach
4. Brin
5. Dimwit

Colin Sanders
Portland Punk Human

1. Mr. Wrong
2. Era Bleak
3. Prohibido
4. Tantrum
5. Reek Minds

Dave Cantrell
XRAY, Songs From Under the Floorboard

1. Murderbait
2. Xibling
3. Darkswoon
4. Synth Witch
5. We Are Parasols

David Jackson
DJ/Producer

1. Tahirah Memory
2. Cool Nutz
3. Ronnie Wright
4. DJ Klyph
5. Samuel the 1st

David vanOvereem
DJ for Mic Crenshaw and Redray Frazier

1. Wallace
2. The Cascadians
3. nogracias
4. The Get Ahead
5. Dovedriver

DJ Mr. Mom // Andy Cockle
Freeform Portland

1. Fountaine
2. Ancient Pools
3. KayelaJ
4. Sir Nai
5. Auvie Sinclair

Donnie Rife
DRD Records

1. The Me Me Me's
2. Hooray for Thumbs
3. Jacuzzi
4. Dead Crown
5. Timothy James Band

Donovan Farley
Writer

1. Sea Moss
2. Nivhek
3. MATIA
4. Help
5. Antlr'd

Dylan Magierek
Badman Recording Co., Type Foundry Studio

1. Tents
2. Robin Bacior
3. Federale
4. Anna Tivel
5. Whim

Emma King
Freeform Portland DJ

1. Sea Moss
2. The Social Stomach
3. Agricultural Development
4. Yuvees
5. The Toads

Eric Zamarripa
Doug Fir Booking Office Manager

1. Wet Dream
2. Alien Boy
3. Omari Jazz
4. Help
5. Shadowgraphs

Erik Carlson
Out Loud Showcase

1. Jame
2. Small Million
3. Layperson
4. Butter
5. Deaf Dog

Frankie Simone
Artist

1. Karma Rivera

Ibeth Hernandez
Chapters Alumni Promotion

1. Keith Canvas
2. Kileo
3. ESO.XO.SUPREME
4. Jerry Bandito
5. T. Spoon

J Michael Kearsey
Musician

1. The Grebes
2. Paul Brainard Band
3. Mostly Stones
4. Country Side Ride
5. Occidental Tourists

James Helmsworth
Books Writer

1. Mope Grooves
2. Slender Gems
3. Crybabe
4. Yellow Room
5. Grandfather

Jared Mees
Tender Loving Empire

1. Help
2. The Shivas
3. Night Heron
4. No Aloha
5. DoublePlusGood

Jeff Urquhart
Kingbanana.net Presents, Promoter

1. EDWØRD
2. Skulk
3. Berator
4. Rank And Vile
5. Old Hounds

Jena Nesbitt
Freeform DJ

1. Young Hunter

Jeremiah Hayden
Amigo Amiga Recordings

1. Slang
2. Help
3. Saroon
4. The Social Stomach
5. Kids

Joh Strong
Freeform Portland DJ

1. Help
2. Arteries
3. Petit Poucet
4. Charts
5. Half Shadow

Jon AD
Anthem records, LoDubs

1. Hippie Death Cult
2. Edward
3. Aseitas

Joshua James Amberson
Antiquated Future Records & The Portland Mercury

1. Jessica Dennison & Jones
2. Indira Valey
3. Awkward Energy
4. Collate
5. Cay is Okay

KayelaJ
Rapper, the Numberz

1. Quinn
2. Raquel Divar
3. DJ Bkaye
4. DJ Myrie
5. DJ Dubblife

KC Merkt
Freeform DJ

1. Floating Room
2. Adebisi
3. Dreckig
4. Marriage + Cancer
5. Half Shadow

Laura Hardin
Infinite Companion Records

1. Edna Vasquez
2. Pneuma

Lee Hauser
Former booker for Alberta Street Pub's Monday events

1. Adebisi
2. Namu
3. Here is good
4. Jay Si proof
5. KayelaJ

MAARQUII
MAARQUII

1. Soot Uros
2. Raquel Divar
3. Pleasure Curses
4. White Lotus
5. Quinn

Matt Fleeger
KMHD

1. Babytooth
2. Audits
3. Noah Simpson Quintet
4. Korgy and Bass
5. Farnell Newton and Toranpetto

Matthew Singer
Willamette Week A&C Editor

1. KayelaJ
2. Fountaine
3. Roselit Bone
4. Karma Rivera
5. Dolphin Midwives

Mic Capes
Artist

1. Fountaine
2. Mal London
3. Bocha
4. Donte Thomas
5. Glenn Waco

Michael Rowan
Charts

1. Martha Stax
2.
3.
4.
5. Help

Nathan Baumgartner
And And And

1. Help
2. Nasalrod
3. Ah God

Neil Sven
Freeform Portland DJ

1. Dookiepeen
2. Kulululu
3. Internet Beef
4. The Toads
5. Wave Action

Nicholas Harris
Owner – Soul'd Out Productions

1. Moorea Masa
2. Edna Vazuez
3. Noah Simpson
4. Greater Kind
5. Rich Hunter

Papi Fimbres
Musiician/Composer

1. Karma Rivera
2. Voovol
3. Inhalant
4. Ex-Kids
5. Fantastic Plastic

Patrick Chizeck
Freeform Portland

1. Xibling
2. Moon Tiger
3. Deathlist
4. Dolphin Midwives
5. Miniblinds

Patrick Lyons
Music critic

1. Ossuarium
2. ISCH
3. Die Like Gentlemen
4. Crybabe
5. Alien Boy

Randy Black
Freeform Portland

1. Little Sue
2. Foghorn String Band
3. Michael Dean Damron
4. Lewi Longmire & the Left Coast Roasters
5. TK and the Holy Know Nothings

Robbie Iggulden
Freeform Portland DJ

1. Maurice and the Stiff Sisters
2. Strange Ranger
3. Risley
4. Shadowgraphs
5. Helvetia

Ryan Feigh
Freelance music writer

1. Epp
2. Slick Devious
3. Mat Randol
4. Sir Nai
5. Jason Undefined

Ryan Messick
Tour Manager (Ben Harper & Phantogram)

1. Lesser Bangs
2. The Hackles
3. Golden Promise
4. Like Years

Ryan Sollee
The Builders and the Butchers

1. Help
2. Autopilot is for Lovers
3. Times Infinity
4. Malachi Graham
5. Siren and the Sea

Shannon Gormley
Willamette Week Music Editor

1. KayelaJ
2. Karma Rivera
3. Dolphin Midwives
4. Fountaine
5. Omari Jazz

Stephen Strausbaugh
The Incredible Kid

1. Reyna Tropical
2. Noche Libre DJ Collective
3. Karma Rivera
4. KayelaJ
5. Dreckig

Terah Beth
Hey Lover (band)

1. Plastic Harmony Band

Terry Currier
Music Millennium

1. Declines
2. Anna Tivel
3. Reverberations
4. The Dipper
5. Shook Twins

Theo Craig
Program Director at XRAY FM, Talent Buyer at Mississippi Studios

1. Dan Dan
2. Wet Fruit
3. Plastic Cactus
4. Help
5. Dolphin Midwives

Todd Walberg
Concert Photographer

1. Help
2. Seance Crasher
3. Laura Palmer's Death Parade
4. Mr. Wrong
5. Plastic Cactus

Travis Leipzig
Aan, The We Shared Milk, Holocene Marketing, Rontoms Booking

1. Help
2. Pool Boys
3. Ah God
4. Wet Dream
5. Donte Thomas

Veronica Medici
Veronica Booking & Management

1. LiquidLight
2. Megan Diana
3. Quiet Type

Wyatt Schaffner
Freeform Radio

1. Omari Jazz
2. Production Unit Xero
3. Brin
4. Brown Calculus
5. Wet Dream

Yume Delegato
Artistic Director, PDX Pop Now!

1. Jenny Don't & The Spurs
2. Leo Islo
3. Karma Rivera
4. Crybabe
5. Prolly Knot

UNRANKED RESPONSES

Aaron Meola
Tender Loving Empire

Help
Noche Libre
Bryson Cone
Shadowgraphs
Rap Class

Aaron Sharpsteen
SSG Music

Star Club
Martha Stax
Jack and the Bad Thing
Vern Fonk
Boink

Adam Arola

DJ / Doc Adam
Epp

AJ Zvibleman
FreeForm Portland KFFP & KFFD

PigWar
Farnell Newton
Quadraphones
Sons of Richard
Uncle Scotty

Alex Haager
Public Display PR

[E]mpress
Maita
Prolly Knot
Layperson

Alicia J. Rose
Musician/Filmmaker

Boink
Dan Dan
Skull Diver
Nasalrod
Mini-Blinds

Amenta Abioto
2018 Best New Bands

Adebisi
Mal London
Dolphin Midwives
Craig Irby Jr.
Red Ray Frazier

Annie Ostrowski
DJ & Events Director at XRAY.FM

Collate
Conditioner Disco Group
KayelaJ
Ritual Veil
Mope Grooves

Aubrey Hornor
Lithics

L.O.X.
Dress Forms
Phony
Saloli
Hot Gum

Ben Hubbird
Hard Land Management, Party Damage Records, XRAY.fm

Help
No Aloha
Epp
Colin Jenkins
Moon Shy

Benjamin Tyler
Member of Small Skies, Music professor at PCC

Schaus
Cloudlines
Merengue
Dark Swoon
Camp Crush

Bess Meade
Freeform Portland DJ

Shadowgraphs
Laura Palmer's Death Parade
Kulululu
Stevo the Weirdo
Karma Rivera

Beth Martin
True West/DJ Kitty McKlaine/Vinyl Me, Please

Ritual Veil
Sex Park
Roselit Bone
Bridal Veil/Emily Overstreet
Dan Dan

Bim
Drummer (And And And, Help)

Nasalrod
Ah God
The Lavender Flu
Piss Test
Months

BJ DeHut
Freeform Portland DJ

Bryson Cone
B.A.D. Records
Maurice and the Stiff Sisters
Adios Amigos
The Solipsists

Blake Hickman
Owner, Good Cheer Records. Co-founder of The Thesis.

KayelaJ
Yellow Room
Tough Boy
Matt Dorrien
Sxlxmxn

Donte Thomas
Artist

Bocha
Fountaine
KayelaJ
YoungShirtMayne
Ki$

Boone Howard
The We Shared Milk

Boink
Laura Palmer's Death Parade
Melt
Wet Dream

Brandon Nikola
Drummer in Ice Queens

Help
Boink
Dan Dan
Melt
The Shivas

Carlos Segovia
Máscaras

Crybabe
Mr. Wrong
Mujahedeen
Dan Dan
The Social Stomach

Cary Clarke
Young Audiences of Oregon & SW Washington

Sea Moss
Dolphin Midwives

Cat Hoch
2016 Best New Band

Void Realm
Bryson Cone
Gillian Frances
The Fur Coats
Surfer Rosie

Catriona Johnston
My Voice Music

Milquetoast
Weehawk
Orchestra LaPow
Hammerhead
Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts

Cervanté Pope
Willamette Week, Kerrang

Help
KayelaJ
Xibling
Ritual Veil
At the Heart of the World

Chris Martell
Artist Agent and Manager

Jazz Boyfriends
Milk Bandits
Kiki & The Dowry
The Duke of Norfolk
Tribe Mars

Chris Stamm
Portland Mercury freelancer

Alien Boy
Deathlist
Escare
Layperson
The Social Stomach

Coco Madrid
Holocene, SNAP! 90s Dance Party

Lisa Vazquez
Crystal Quartz
Jame
Magisterial
Brin

Colette Pomerleau
SSG Music

Wet Dream
Mr. Wrong
Phony

Connie Wohn
Event Produer

No Control Crew
Raquel Divar
Rev.Shines
Edna Vasquez
[E]mpress

Cool Nutz
Fan

JR Patton
Bocha
FliBoiMoe
Cassow
Drae Steves

Dan Bryant
San Remo 1985, XRAY FM

Jeff Witscher
Mope Grooves
Lavender Flu
Saloli
Visible Cloaks

Dan Eichler
Atlantis Lounge at Mississippi Pizza Pub

Glitterfox
Brizzleman
Adebisi
Grupo Masato
Swatkins & the Positive Agenda

Danny Diana-Peebles
Futro Collective

Fountaine
Omari Jazz
Dan Dan
Ripley Snell
Body San

Dave Fulton
XRAY, Studio Owner

Ferns
Testface
Weeed
Witch Mountain
Blesst Chest

Dewey Mahood
Galaxy Research, Plankton Wat, Mothership Music

Abronia
Conditioner
Social Stomach
Weeed
Nasalrod

DJ Anthro Proxy
FREEFORM Portland DJ

Vueltas
Tobias Berblinger
Macho Boys
With War
Tantrum

DJ Rachelle
KPSU radio

KayelaJ
Dirty Revival
Glasys
Laryssa Birdseye
Fox & Bones

Drew Lazzara
Host, The Haute Garbage Podcast

Salo Panto
Young Hunter
[E]mpress
Shadowgraphs
Ice Queens

Emily Overstreet
Director of Booking – Old Church Concert Hall

Bryson Cone
Boink
The Wild Body
Pneuma
Laura Palmer's Death Parade

Eric Ambrosius
PDX music scenester, 2xbnb drum dummy

Mujahedeen
Rain Cult
Help

Gina Altamura
Holocene

Tribe Mars
KILEO
Colin Jenkins
Schaus
Patricia Wolf

Gitanjali Hursh
DJ Anjali

Casual Aztec
Daniela Karina
Tribe Mars
Karma Rivera

Grant Stolle
DJ & Co-Founder of The Thesis, Crate Diggers Podcast host

Fountaine
KayelaJ
Bocha
Lisa Vazquez
Karma Rivera

Griffin
CD Baby

Bryson Cone
Siren and The Sea
Nasalrod
Murderbait
Veio

Gus Berry
Jackpot! Recording Studio

Bed.
Candace
Brown Calculus
Frankie Simone
Y La Bamba

Hannah Peterson
Freeform Portland DJ

Bitches of the Sun

Heather Wilton
Director of Programming & Booking, Portland'5 Centers for the Arts

Pacific Mean Time
Edna Vazquez
The James Low Irregulars
Doll Party

Ian Youngstrom
St. Johns Bizarre

Holy Grove
Jenny Don't & the Spurs
KILEO
Layperson
Weeed

Jacob A Cline
Freeform Portland DJ

Plastic Cactus
Learning Stages
Shadowgraphs
Melt
Forty Feet Tall

James Dineen
Sessions From The Box: XRAY.FM

Small Million
Airport
Deathlist
Motrik
Plastic Weather

Jason Quigley
Music Photographer

Dirty Princess
[E]mpress
Milk Bandits
Crybabe
KayelaJ

Jason Rivera
Gaytheist

Ils
Hair Puller
Stress Position
Born a lot
Pet Weapon

Jem Marie
The Ghost Ease

Palm Crest
Indira Valey
Alien Boy
Plastic Cactus
Moon Shy

Jené Etheridge
Marmoset

Adebisi
Fountaine
KayelaJ
Raquel Divar
Karma Rivera

Jenni Moore
Portland Mercury, We Out Here Magazine

Fountaine
Raquel Divar
KayelaJ
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
Karma Rivera

Jenny Logan
XRAY.fm founder and president

KayelaJ
Drekig
Ex Kids
Dan Dan
Conditioner Disco Group

Jerad Walker
OPB/opbmusic

Boreen
Elly Swope
Shadowgraphs
Hurry Up
Help

Jesse M Johnson
BOOMARM NATION

OPT
Neptunes Chargers
Old Grape God
Brown Calculus
Madgesdiq

John B. Jones
XRAY.FM, KBOO

Kendall Core
Martha Stax
Miss Rayon
Deathlist
Surfer Rosie

Jose De Lara
Stress Position/Drunk Dad

Boink
Inny
Over
Avola
Dark Numbers

Joshua Justice
Freeform Portland / XRAY.FM

Kassi Valazza

Justin Carroll-Allan
Music writer

Fountaine
Jeffrey Martin
Floating Room
Epp
Pool Boys

Katey Trnka
Associate Editor, Vortex Music Magazine

Lee and the Bees
Kyle Craft
Slang
Gordon Keepers
Small Million

Katie Seaton
Marmoset

Noche Libre
Daydream Machine
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
Secret Drum Band
Epp

Klyph
XRAY FM / The Numberz

JxJury
K-Wain
Serge Severe
Bocha
Mat Randol

Larry Crane
Jackpot! Recording Studio & Tape Op Magazine

Sunday State
Utility
Help
The Delines
Mike Coykendall

Leigh Feldman
LifeisaParty

Old Unconscious
Epp
Mat Randol
JR Patton
Gangsigns

Maggie Morris
Sunbathe

Dress Forms
Moon shy
Old Unconscious
Fronjentress

Mahala Ray
Willamette Week

Never Better
Plastic Cactus
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
Honeybucket
Karma Rivera

Marissa Behringer
PDX Pop Now!

Coast2C
NEYBUU
Crybabe
Martha Stax
Philip Grass

Mark Stock
Writer

Phil Hesh
Plastic Cactus

Matt King
True West & Mississippi Studios

Dolphin Midwives
Edna Vasquez
Plastic Cactus
Roselit Bone
TK and the Holy Know-Nothings

Matthew Casebeer
DJ at opbmusic / Keyboards for The Loved, Arthur C. Lee, Ants Ants Ants

Charts
Shadowgraphs
Matt Dorrien
Bootes Void
Help

Matthew McLean
Talent Buyer – Monqui Presents

Lenore.
Roselit Bone
Omari Jazz
Hurry Up
Adebisi

Matthew Ross
Filmmaker

Wet Dream
Schaus
Moon Shy
Glass Curtains

Meagan Ruyle
Booking Coordinator PDX Pop Now!, Host of PDX Pop Now! Hour on XRAY

Mr. Wrong
Soft Butch
[Bryson, The Alien]
L.O.X.
Conditioner Disco Group

Megan Andricos
Sappho

Strategy
Orthographic Figure
Graintable
Visible Cloaks
Etbonz

Mike Baden
opbmusic

Reptaliens
Kool Stuff Katie
Charts
Boots Void
Slow Corpse

Nalin Silva
Revolver Studios, Kelly's Olympian, Mississippi Studios, Pickathon, OPB, Revolver Property MGMT, Federale.

Help
The Shivas
Anna Tivel
Mini Blinds
Roseblood

Nate
Haute Garbage

Lisa Vazquez
Bitches of the Sun
Anna Tivel
Old Grape God
[E]mpress

Nathan Carson
Nanotear Booking / Witch Mountain

Modal Zork
WILL
Erin Jane Laroue
Sun Tunnel
Freebase Hyperspace

Noah Porter
Music Video Director

Ripley Snell
Omari Jazz
Fountaine
Marquii
Blossom

Old Grape God
Time Travel 444

Omari Jazz
Sir Nai
Snugsworth
Jason Undefined
Soop Dread

Parker Hall
WW contributor/drummer

Merō
Wet Dream
Golden Promise
Mess
Noah Simpson Group

Patricia Wolf
Variform

Chloe Alexandra Thompson
Marcus Fischer
Dolphin Midwives
Jamondria Harris
Kevin Holden

Patrick Foss
Perfect Buzz, Suicide Notes

Fire Nuns
Girl Drink Drunks
Bad Shadows
Tiger Touch
Cool Flowers

Peter Vaughan Shaver, Esq.
Entertainment Attorney, Sound Advice

Arctic Flowers
Bridge City Sinners
R.I. P.
Holy Grove
Long Knife

Rachel Good
Freeform Portland DJ

True Primitives
Kassi Valazza
Roselit Bone
The Shivas
Plastic Cactus

Rasheed Jamal
Past winner

Bocha
Sxlxmon
Mal London

Rob Jones
Jealous Butcher Records

Help
Epp
Creature to Creature
Floating Room
Babehoven

Robert Ham
Paste Magazine

Dolphin Midwives
Chloe Alexandra
Patricia Wolf
Saloli
Clara Baker

Ross Beach
XRAYFM Host / PDX Pop Now Co-founder

The Sexbots
Plastic Cactus
Phone Call
Mini Blinds
Colin Jenkins

Ryan J. Prado
Portland Mercury, Vortex, PDX Pop Now!

Help
Elly Swope
Mero
Drowse
TK and the Holy Know Nothings

Sallie Ford
Sallie Ford

Weezy Ford
Plastic Cactus
Roselit Bone
Kassi Valazza
Songs for Snowplow Drivers

Sam Densmore
Band leader/Firkin Booking

Bootes Void
Quinn Henry Mulligan
Strange Hotels
Those Willows
Sweet n' Juicy

Sarah Donofrio
DJ at OPB music

Shadowgraphs
The Hugs
Moon Shy

Scott Derr
Turn! Turn! Turn!

Abronia
Mouth Painter
Neptune's Chargers
The Social Stomach
Guillotine Boys

Shelby
blueheronvideo

Toim
Vueltas
Glacial Fall
Help
Inny

Skylor Powell
Vortex Music Magazine

Samuel Eisen-Meyers
Shook Twins
Sam Cyph
TK and the Holy Know Nothings
Small Million

Steve Schroeder
Marmoset Music / States Rights Records

Karma Rivera
Epp
Dolphin Midwives
Deaf Dog
Pilar Zeta

Tiah Keever
Red Crow Booking

Hair Puller
Hippie Death Cult
Hound the Wolves
RAVINE
WILL

Tom D'Antoni
Oregon Music News

Steveland Swatkins and the Positive Agenda

Tony Prato
Photographer

Karma Rivera
Help
Deathlist
The Fur Coats
Mattress

Travis Wainwright
Stankhouse Records

Cool Flowers
Avola
Elrond
Marriage and Cancer
Ormus

Tuviya Edelhart
World Famous Kenton Club

TOIM
DJ Anjali
Dan Dan
Order of the Gash
The Body

Vaughn Kimmons
Brown Calculus and Tribe Mars

Omari Jazz
Adebisi
Lisa Vazquez
Soot Uros
Korgy and Bass

Wynne
Rapper

KayelaJ
Keith Canva$
Fountaine
Bocha
Epp

Yousef Hatlani
Musician/Twitch Streamer/Faces on the Radio

Alien Boy
Dolphin Midwives
Fountaine
Kulululu
Pacific Latitudes

Zale Schoenborn
Pickathon Music Festival

Reptaliens
Karma Rivera
Vivian Leva & Riley CalCagno
Soft Kill
Black Belt Eagle Scout