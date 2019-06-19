Each year, we ask local music industry insiders to vote for the musicians they're currently most excited about (and who haven't placed in any of our previous Best New Band polls). And each year, we publish every ballot in order to maintain transparency. Below, you'll find this year's ballots, organized by ranked responses—voters who chose to weigh each of their votes—and unranked ballots, on which each vote is weighed equally. Ballots are also labeled with each voter's name and affiliation.
If your name is bellow and you notice an error on your ballot, please email me at sgormley@wweek.com. And to everyone who voted this year, we really appreciate your participation. This issue couldn't happen without your help.
RANKED RESPONSES
Alex Steininger
In Music We Trust
1. The Mistons
2. Rakes
3. Braille Stars
4. Meridian
5. Countryside Ride
Alex Wideman
Booker for McMenamins White Eagle and Al's Den
1. Brother Not Brother
2. Bitches of the Sun
3. Band of Comerados
4. Jenny Don't and the Spurs
5. Lost Ox
André Middleton
Friends of Noise
1. White Lotus
2. Bird Bennett
3. Voodoo Dollz
4. KayelaJ
5. Shadowgraphs
Andrew Jankowski
Critic
1. Karma Rivera
2. KayelaJ
3. Plastic Cactus
4. Kingsley
5. Cocoa Venus
Andy Fix
The Haute Garbage Podcast
1. Lisa Vazquez
2. Internet Beef
3. Anna Tivel
4. Blue Flags And Black Grass
5. TK and the Holy Know-Nothings
Billy Goate
Editor of Doomed & Stoned
1. Hippie Death Cult
2. LaGoon
3. Glasghote
4. Ethereal Sea
5. Hound The Wolves
Blossom
Musician
1. Moorea Masa
2. Bocha
3. KayelaJ
4. Donte Thomas
5. Swattykins
Bud Wilson
Aan
1. Help
2. Dan Dan
3. Martha Stax
4. The Fir Coats
5. Korgy and Bass
Casey Jarman
Mississippi Studios / Party Damage Records
1. Edna Vazquez
2. Tribe Mars
3. Volcanic Pinnacles
4. Layperson
5. Prolly Knot
Cate Forston
Freeform Portland DJ
1. Laura Palmer's Death Parade
2. Ah God
3. Phil Hesh
Chad Crouch
HUSH Records
1. Old Unconscious
2. Matt Dorien
3. Moorea Masa
Chase Spross
XRAY.fm
1. Mr Wrong
2. Miss Rayon
3. Motrik
4. KayelaJ
5. Deathlist
Chris Young
Vortex Music Magazine
1. Small Million
2. Moorea Masa
3. John Craigie
4. Blossom
5. Anna Tivel
Christopher klug
Freeform Portland
1. Sea Moss
2. Guillotine Boys
3. Social Stomach
4. Brin
5. Dimwit
Colin Sanders
Portland Punk Human
1. Mr. Wrong
2. Era Bleak
3. Prohibido
4. Tantrum
5. Reek Minds
Dave Cantrell
XRAY, Songs From Under the Floorboard
1. Murderbait
2. Xibling
3. Darkswoon
4. Synth Witch
5. We Are Parasols
David Jackson
DJ/Producer
1. Tahirah Memory
2. Cool Nutz
3. Ronnie Wright
4. DJ Klyph
5. Samuel the 1st
David vanOvereem
DJ for Mic Crenshaw and Redray Frazier
1. Wallace
2. The Cascadians
3. nogracias
4. The Get Ahead
5. Dovedriver
DJ Mr. Mom // Andy Cockle
Freeform Portland
1. Fountaine
2. Ancient Pools
3. KayelaJ
4. Sir Nai
5. Auvie Sinclair
Donnie Rife
DRD Records
1. The Me Me Me's
2. Hooray for Thumbs
3. Jacuzzi
4. Dead Crown
5. Timothy James Band
Donovan Farley
Writer
1. Sea Moss
2. Nivhek
3. MATIA
4. Help
5. Antlr'd
Dylan Magierek
Badman Recording Co., Type Foundry Studio
1. Tents
2. Robin Bacior
3. Federale
4. Anna Tivel
5. Whim
Emma King
Freeform Portland DJ
1. Sea Moss
2. The Social Stomach
3. Agricultural Development
4. Yuvees
5. The Toads
Eric Zamarripa
Doug Fir Booking Office Manager
1. Wet Dream
2. Alien Boy
3. Omari Jazz
4. Help
5. Shadowgraphs
Erik Carlson
Out Loud Showcase
1. Jame
2. Small Million
3. Layperson
4. Butter
5. Deaf Dog
Frankie Simone
Artist
1. Karma Rivera
Ibeth Hernandez
Chapters Alumni Promotion
1. Keith Canvas
2. Kileo
3. ESO.XO.SUPREME
4. Jerry Bandito
5. T. Spoon
J Michael Kearsey
Musician
1. The Grebes
2. Paul Brainard Band
3. Mostly Stones
4. Country Side Ride
5. Occidental Tourists
James Helmsworth
Books Writer
1. Mope Grooves
2. Slender Gems
3. Crybabe
4. Yellow Room
5. Grandfather
Jared Mees
Tender Loving Empire
1. Help
2. The Shivas
3. Night Heron
4. No Aloha
5. DoublePlusGood
Jeff Urquhart
Kingbanana.net Presents, Promoter
1. EDWØRD
2. Skulk
3. Berator
4. Rank And Vile
5. Old Hounds
Jena Nesbitt
Freeform DJ
1. Young Hunter
Jeremiah Hayden
Amigo Amiga Recordings
1. Slang
2. Help
3. Saroon
4. The Social Stomach
5. Kids
Joh Strong
Freeform Portland DJ
1. Help
2. Arteries
3. Petit Poucet
4. Charts
5. Half Shadow
Jon AD
Anthem records, LoDubs
1. Hippie Death Cult
2. Edward
3. Aseitas
Joshua James Amberson
Antiquated Future Records & The Portland Mercury
1. Jessica Dennison & Jones
2. Indira Valey
3. Awkward Energy
4. Collate
5. Cay is Okay
KayelaJ
Rapper, the Numberz
1. Quinn
2. Raquel Divar
3. DJ Bkaye
4. DJ Myrie
5. DJ Dubblife
KC Merkt
Freeform DJ
1. Floating Room
2. Adebisi
3. Dreckig
4. Marriage + Cancer
5. Half Shadow
Laura Hardin
Infinite Companion Records
1. Edna Vasquez
2. Pneuma
Lee Hauser
Former booker for Alberta Street Pub's Monday events
1. Adebisi
2. Namu
3. Here is good
4. Jay Si proof
5. KayelaJ
MAARQUII
MAARQUII
1. Soot Uros
2. Raquel Divar
3. Pleasure Curses
4. White Lotus
5. Quinn
Matt Fleeger
KMHD
1. Babytooth
2. Audits
3. Noah Simpson Quintet
4. Korgy and Bass
5. Farnell Newton and Toranpetto
Matthew Singer
Willamette Week A&C Editor
1. KayelaJ
2. Fountaine
3. Roselit Bone
4. Karma Rivera
5. Dolphin Midwives
Mic Capes
Artist
1. Fountaine
2. Mal London
3. Bocha
4. Donte Thomas
5. Glenn Waco
Michael Rowan
Charts
1. Martha Stax
2.
3.
4.
5. Help
Nathan Baumgartner
And And And
1. Help
2. Nasalrod
3. Ah God
Neil Sven
Freeform Portland DJ
1. Dookiepeen
2. Kulululu
3. Internet Beef
4. The Toads
5. Wave Action
Nicholas Harris
Owner – Soul'd Out Productions
1. Moorea Masa
2. Edna Vazuez
3. Noah Simpson
4. Greater Kind
5. Rich Hunter
Papi Fimbres
Musiician/Composer
1. Karma Rivera
2. Voovol
3. Inhalant
4. Ex-Kids
5. Fantastic Plastic
Patrick Chizeck
Freeform Portland
1. Xibling
2. Moon Tiger
3. Deathlist
4. Dolphin Midwives
5. Miniblinds
Patrick Lyons
Music critic
1. Ossuarium
2. ISCH
3. Die Like Gentlemen
4. Crybabe
5. Alien Boy
Randy Black
Freeform Portland
1. Little Sue
2. Foghorn String Band
3. Michael Dean Damron
4. Lewi Longmire & the Left Coast Roasters
5. TK and the Holy Know Nothings
Robbie Iggulden
Freeform Portland DJ
1. Maurice and the Stiff Sisters
2. Strange Ranger
3. Risley
4. Shadowgraphs
5. Helvetia
Ryan Feigh
Freelance music writer
1. Epp
2. Slick Devious
3. Mat Randol
4. Sir Nai
5. Jason Undefined
Ryan Messick
Tour Manager (Ben Harper & Phantogram)
1. Lesser Bangs
2. The Hackles
3. Golden Promise
4. Like Years
Ryan Sollee
The Builders and the Butchers
1. Help
2. Autopilot is for Lovers
3. Times Infinity
4. Malachi Graham
5. Siren and the Sea
Shannon Gormley
Willamette Week Music Editor
1. KayelaJ
2. Karma Rivera
3. Dolphin Midwives
4. Fountaine
5. Omari Jazz
Stephen Strausbaugh
The Incredible Kid
1. Reyna Tropical
2. Noche Libre DJ Collective
3. Karma Rivera
4. KayelaJ
5. Dreckig
Terah Beth
Hey Lover (band)
1. Plastic Harmony Band
Terry Currier
Music Millennium
1. Declines
2. Anna Tivel
3. Reverberations
4. The Dipper
5. Shook Twins
Theo Craig
Program Director at XRAY FM, Talent Buyer at Mississippi Studios
1. Dan Dan
2. Wet Fruit
3. Plastic Cactus
4. Help
5. Dolphin Midwives
Todd Walberg
Concert Photographer
1. Help
2. Seance Crasher
3. Laura Palmer's Death Parade
4. Mr. Wrong
5. Plastic Cactus
Travis Leipzig
Aan, The We Shared Milk, Holocene Marketing, Rontoms Booking
1. Help
2. Pool Boys
3. Ah God
4. Wet Dream
5. Donte Thomas
Veronica Medici
Veronica Booking & Management
1. LiquidLight
2. Megan Diana
3. Quiet Type
Wyatt Schaffner
Freeform Radio
1. Omari Jazz
2. Production Unit Xero
3. Brin
4. Brown Calculus
5. Wet Dream
Yume Delegato
Artistic Director, PDX Pop Now!
1. Jenny Don't & The Spurs
2. Leo Islo
3. Karma Rivera
4. Crybabe
5. Prolly Knot
UNRANKED RESPONSES
Aaron Meola
Tender Loving Empire
Help
Noche Libre
Bryson Cone
Shadowgraphs
Rap Class
Aaron Sharpsteen
SSG Music
Star Club
Martha Stax
Jack and the Bad Thing
Vern Fonk
Boink
Adam Arola
DJ / Doc Adam
Epp
AJ Zvibleman
FreeForm Portland KFFP & KFFD
PigWar
Farnell Newton
Quadraphones
Sons of Richard
Uncle Scotty
Alex Haager
Public Display PR
[E]mpress
Maita
Prolly Knot
Layperson
Alicia J. Rose
Musician/Filmmaker
Boink
Dan Dan
Skull Diver
Nasalrod
Mini-Blinds
Amenta Abioto
2018 Best New Bands
Adebisi
Mal London
Dolphin Midwives
Craig Irby Jr.
Red Ray Frazier
Annie Ostrowski
DJ & Events Director at XRAY.FM
Collate
Conditioner Disco Group
KayelaJ
Ritual Veil
Mope Grooves
Aubrey Hornor
Lithics
L.O.X.
Dress Forms
Phony
Saloli
Hot Gum
Ben Hubbird
Hard Land Management, Party Damage Records, XRAY.fm
Help
No Aloha
Epp
Colin Jenkins
Moon Shy
Benjamin Tyler
Member of Small Skies, Music professor at PCC
Schaus
Cloudlines
Merengue
Dark Swoon
Camp Crush
Bess Meade
Freeform Portland DJ
Shadowgraphs
Laura Palmer's Death Parade
Kulululu
Stevo the Weirdo
Karma Rivera
Beth Martin
True West/DJ Kitty McKlaine/Vinyl Me, Please
Ritual Veil
Sex Park
Roselit Bone
Bridal Veil/Emily Overstreet
Dan Dan
Bim
Drummer (And And And, Help)
Nasalrod
Ah God
The Lavender Flu
Piss Test
Months
BJ DeHut
Freeform Portland DJ
Bryson Cone
B.A.D. Records
Maurice and the Stiff Sisters
Adios Amigos
The Solipsists
Blake Hickman
Owner, Good Cheer Records. Co-founder of The Thesis.
KayelaJ
Yellow Room
Tough Boy
Matt Dorrien
Sxlxmxn
Donte Thomas
Artist
Bocha
Fountaine
KayelaJ
YoungShirtMayne
Ki$
Boone Howard
The We Shared Milk
Boink
Laura Palmer's Death Parade
Melt
Wet Dream
Brandon Nikola
Drummer in Ice Queens
Help
Boink
Dan Dan
Melt
The Shivas
Carlos Segovia
Máscaras
Crybabe
Mr. Wrong
Mujahedeen
Dan Dan
The Social Stomach
Cary Clarke
Young Audiences of Oregon & SW Washington
Sea Moss
Dolphin Midwives
Cat Hoch
2016 Best New Band
Void Realm
Bryson Cone
Gillian Frances
The Fur Coats
Surfer Rosie
Catriona Johnston
My Voice Music
Milquetoast
Weehawk
Orchestra LaPow
Hammerhead
Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts
Cervanté Pope
Willamette Week, Kerrang
Help
KayelaJ
Xibling
Ritual Veil
At the Heart of the World
Chris Martell
Artist Agent and Manager
Jazz Boyfriends
Milk Bandits
Kiki & The Dowry
The Duke of Norfolk
Tribe Mars
Chris Stamm
Portland Mercury freelancer
Alien Boy
Deathlist
Escare
Layperson
The Social Stomach
Coco Madrid
Holocene, SNAP! 90s Dance Party
Lisa Vazquez
Crystal Quartz
Jame
Magisterial
Brin
Colette Pomerleau
SSG Music
Wet Dream
Mr. Wrong
Phony
Connie Wohn
Event Produer
No Control Crew
Raquel Divar
Rev.Shines
Edna Vasquez
[E]mpress
Cool Nutz
Fan
JR Patton
Bocha
FliBoiMoe
Cassow
Drae Steves
Dan Bryant
San Remo 1985, XRAY FM
Jeff Witscher
Mope Grooves
Lavender Flu
Saloli
Visible Cloaks
Dan Eichler
Atlantis Lounge at Mississippi Pizza Pub
Glitterfox
Brizzleman
Adebisi
Grupo Masato
Swatkins & the Positive Agenda
Danny Diana-Peebles
Futro Collective
Fountaine
Omari Jazz
Dan Dan
Ripley Snell
Body San
Dave Fulton
XRAY, Studio Owner
Ferns
Testface
Weeed
Witch Mountain
Blesst Chest
Dewey Mahood
Galaxy Research, Plankton Wat, Mothership Music
Abronia
Conditioner
Social Stomach
Weeed
Nasalrod
DJ Anthro Proxy
FREEFORM Portland DJ
Vueltas
Tobias Berblinger
Macho Boys
With War
Tantrum
DJ Rachelle
KPSU radio
KayelaJ
Dirty Revival
Glasys
Laryssa Birdseye
Fox & Bones
Drew Lazzara
Host, The Haute Garbage Podcast
Salo Panto
Young Hunter
[E]mpress
Shadowgraphs
Ice Queens
Emily Overstreet
Director of Booking – Old Church Concert Hall
Bryson Cone
Boink
The Wild Body
Pneuma
Laura Palmer's Death Parade
Eric Ambrosius
PDX music scenester, 2xbnb drum dummy
Mujahedeen
Rain Cult
Help
Gina Altamura
Holocene
Tribe Mars
KILEO
Colin Jenkins
Schaus
Patricia Wolf
Gitanjali Hursh
DJ Anjali
Casual Aztec
Daniela Karina
Tribe Mars
Karma Rivera
Grant Stolle
DJ & Co-Founder of The Thesis, Crate Diggers Podcast host
Fountaine
KayelaJ
Bocha
Lisa Vazquez
Karma Rivera
Griffin
CD Baby
Bryson Cone
Siren and The Sea
Nasalrod
Murderbait
Veio
Gus Berry
Jackpot! Recording Studio
Bed.
Candace
Brown Calculus
Frankie Simone
Y La Bamba
Hannah Peterson
Freeform Portland DJ
Bitches of the Sun
Heather Wilton
Director of Programming & Booking, Portland'5 Centers for the Arts
Pacific Mean Time
Edna Vazquez
The James Low Irregulars
Doll Party
Ian Youngstrom
St. Johns Bizarre
Holy Grove
Jenny Don't & the Spurs
KILEO
Layperson
Weeed
Jacob A Cline
Freeform Portland DJ
Plastic Cactus
Learning Stages
Shadowgraphs
Melt
Forty Feet Tall
James Dineen
Sessions From The Box: XRAY.FM
Small Million
Airport
Deathlist
Motrik
Plastic Weather
Jason Quigley
Music Photographer
Dirty Princess
[E]mpress
Milk Bandits
Crybabe
KayelaJ
Jason Rivera
Gaytheist
Ils
Hair Puller
Stress Position
Born a lot
Pet Weapon
Jem Marie
The Ghost Ease
Palm Crest
Indira Valey
Alien Boy
Plastic Cactus
Moon Shy
Jené Etheridge
Marmoset
Adebisi
Fountaine
KayelaJ
Raquel Divar
Karma Rivera
Jenni Moore
Portland Mercury, We Out Here Magazine
Fountaine
Raquel Divar
KayelaJ
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
Karma Rivera
Jenny Logan
XRAY.fm founder and president
KayelaJ
Drekig
Ex Kids
Dan Dan
Conditioner Disco Group
Jerad Walker
OPB/opbmusic
Boreen
Elly Swope
Shadowgraphs
Hurry Up
Help
Jesse M Johnson
BOOMARM NATION
OPT
Neptunes Chargers
Old Grape God
Brown Calculus
Madgesdiq
John B. Jones
XRAY.FM, KBOO
Kendall Core
Martha Stax
Miss Rayon
Deathlist
Surfer Rosie
Jose De Lara
Stress Position/Drunk Dad
Boink
Inny
Over
Avola
Dark Numbers
Joshua Justice
Freeform Portland / XRAY.FM
Kassi Valazza
Justin Carroll-Allan
Music writer
Fountaine
Jeffrey Martin
Floating Room
Epp
Pool Boys
Katey Trnka
Associate Editor, Vortex Music Magazine
Lee and the Bees
Kyle Craft
Slang
Gordon Keepers
Small Million
Katie Seaton
Marmoset
Noche Libre
Daydream Machine
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
Secret Drum Band
Epp
Klyph
XRAY FM / The Numberz
JxJury
K-Wain
Serge Severe
Bocha
Mat Randol
Larry Crane
Jackpot! Recording Studio & Tape Op Magazine
Sunday State
Utility
Help
The Delines
Mike Coykendall
Leigh Feldman
LifeisaParty
Old Unconscious
Epp
Mat Randol
JR Patton
Gangsigns
Maggie Morris
Sunbathe
Dress Forms
Moon shy
Old Unconscious
Fronjentress
Mahala Ray
Willamette Week
Never Better
Plastic Cactus
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
Honeybucket
Karma Rivera
Marissa Behringer
PDX Pop Now!
Coast2C
NEYBUU
Crybabe
Martha Stax
Philip Grass
Mark Stock
Writer
Phil Hesh
Plastic Cactus
Matt King
True West & Mississippi Studios
Dolphin Midwives
Edna Vasquez
Plastic Cactus
Roselit Bone
TK and the Holy Know-Nothings
Matthew Casebeer
DJ at opbmusic / Keyboards for The Loved, Arthur C. Lee, Ants Ants Ants
Charts
Shadowgraphs
Matt Dorrien
Bootes Void
Help
Matthew McLean
Talent Buyer – Monqui Presents
Lenore.
Roselit Bone
Omari Jazz
Hurry Up
Adebisi
Matthew Ross
Filmmaker
Wet Dream
Schaus
Moon Shy
Glass Curtains
Meagan Ruyle
Booking Coordinator PDX Pop Now!, Host of PDX Pop Now! Hour on XRAY
Mr. Wrong
Soft Butch
[Bryson, The Alien]
L.O.X.
Conditioner Disco Group
Megan Andricos
Sappho
Strategy
Orthographic Figure
Graintable
Visible Cloaks
Etbonz
Mike Baden
opbmusic
Reptaliens
Kool Stuff Katie
Charts
Boots Void
Slow Corpse
Nalin Silva
Revolver Studios, Kelly's Olympian, Mississippi Studios, Pickathon, OPB, Revolver Property MGMT, Federale.
Help
The Shivas
Anna Tivel
Mini Blinds
Roseblood
Nate
Haute Garbage
Lisa Vazquez
Bitches of the Sun
Anna Tivel
Old Grape God
[E]mpress
Nathan Carson
Nanotear Booking / Witch Mountain
Modal Zork
WILL
Erin Jane Laroue
Sun Tunnel
Freebase Hyperspace
Noah Porter
Music Video Director
Ripley Snell
Omari Jazz
Fountaine
Marquii
Blossom
Old Grape God
Time Travel 444
Omari Jazz
Sir Nai
Snugsworth
Jason Undefined
Soop Dread
Parker Hall
WW contributor/drummer
Merō
Wet Dream
Golden Promise
Mess
Noah Simpson Group
Patricia Wolf
Variform
Chloe Alexandra Thompson
Marcus Fischer
Dolphin Midwives
Jamondria Harris
Kevin Holden
Patrick Foss
Perfect Buzz, Suicide Notes
Fire Nuns
Girl Drink Drunks
Bad Shadows
Tiger Touch
Cool Flowers
Peter Vaughan Shaver, Esq.
Entertainment Attorney, Sound Advice
Arctic Flowers
Bridge City Sinners
R.I. P.
Holy Grove
Long Knife
Rachel Good
Freeform Portland DJ
True Primitives
Kassi Valazza
Roselit Bone
The Shivas
Plastic Cactus
Rasheed Jamal
Past winner
Bocha
Sxlxmon
Mal London
Rob Jones
Jealous Butcher Records
Help
Epp
Creature to Creature
Floating Room
Babehoven
Robert Ham
Paste Magazine
Dolphin Midwives
Chloe Alexandra
Patricia Wolf
Saloli
Clara Baker
Ross Beach
XRAYFM Host / PDX Pop Now Co-founder
The Sexbots
Plastic Cactus
Phone Call
Mini Blinds
Colin Jenkins
Ryan J. Prado
Portland Mercury, Vortex, PDX Pop Now!
Help
Elly Swope
Mero
Drowse
TK and the Holy Know Nothings
Sallie Ford
Sallie Ford
Weezy Ford
Plastic Cactus
Roselit Bone
Kassi Valazza
Songs for Snowplow Drivers
Sam Densmore
Band leader/Firkin Booking
Bootes Void
Quinn Henry Mulligan
Strange Hotels
Those Willows
Sweet n' Juicy
Sarah Donofrio
DJ at OPB music
Shadowgraphs
The Hugs
Moon Shy
Scott Derr
Turn! Turn! Turn!
Abronia
Mouth Painter
Neptune's Chargers
The Social Stomach
Guillotine Boys
Shelby
blueheronvideo
Toim
Vueltas
Glacial Fall
Help
Inny
Skylor Powell
Vortex Music Magazine
Samuel Eisen-Meyers
Shook Twins
Sam Cyph
TK and the Holy Know Nothings
Small Million
Steve Schroeder
Marmoset Music / States Rights Records
Karma Rivera
Epp
Dolphin Midwives
Deaf Dog
Pilar Zeta
Tiah Keever
Red Crow Booking
Hair Puller
Hippie Death Cult
Hound the Wolves
RAVINE
WILL
Tom D'Antoni
Oregon Music News
Steveland Swatkins and the Positive Agenda
Tony Prato
Photographer
Karma Rivera
Help
Deathlist
The Fur Coats
Mattress
Travis Wainwright
Stankhouse Records
Cool Flowers
Avola
Elrond
Marriage and Cancer
Ormus
Tuviya Edelhart
World Famous Kenton Club
TOIM
DJ Anjali
Dan Dan
Order of the Gash
The Body
Vaughn Kimmons
Brown Calculus and Tribe Mars
Omari Jazz
Adebisi
Lisa Vazquez
Soot Uros
Korgy and Bass
Wynne
Rapper
KayelaJ
Keith Canva$
Fountaine
Bocha
Epp
Yousef Hatlani
Musician/Twitch Streamer/Faces on the Radio
Alien Boy
Dolphin Midwives
Fountaine
Kulululu
Pacific Latitudes
Zale Schoenborn
Pickathon Music Festival
Reptaliens
Karma Rivera
Vivian Leva & Riley CalCagno
Soft Kill
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Comments