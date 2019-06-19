Each year, we ask local music industry insiders to vote for the musicians they're currently most excited about (and who haven't placed in any of our previous Best New Band polls). And each year, we publish every ballot in order to maintain transparency. Below, you'll find this year's ballots, organized by ranked responses—voters who chose to weigh each of their votes—and unranked ballots, on which each vote is weighed equally. Ballots are also labeled with each voter's name and affiliation.