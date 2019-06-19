Creating connection in spite of displacement is a fitting purpose for the Numberz, considering both Deloney and KayelaJ share deep connections to another organization that does similar work, and has been a pillar of Portland's Black community for decades: Self Enhancement Inc., or SEI. The North Portland organization is dedicated to uplifting and empowering Black and other youth of color, and has been Deloney's place of work for over 20 years. He says the Numberz story is really the story of SEI, which was built first and foremost for students in the program, but by extension, for the kids in the neighborhood surrounding it, which was once predominately Black. KayelaJ is one of those youths. She recorded some of the earliest work in her musical career at SEI. Learning how to guide the Numberz through its day-to-day operations was "the perfect opportunity to stand for something [I] believed in," she says.