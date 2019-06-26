It's possible to listen to Can't Tell Me No just for the thick layers of gnarly riffs and catchy hooks, without detecting the specific tension driving the lyrics. But there are moments that directly address what transpired last fall. In the breezy opening bars of "Innocent Man," Boudreaux gently sings, "I told them I know what you did in the dark/And it's not just slanderous lies meant to tear you apart." The song also touches on the difficulty of speaking up when the reputations and egos of cultural gatekeepers come into question: "Power corrupts/And it's his against mine."