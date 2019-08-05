Molock moved to Portland from Maryland in 2015, shortly after he began his viral rap career. Since then, he's become local legend and icon of cat person culture, releasing two EPs, an album, dozens of videos and two coloring books. His songs feature bars about cats, and his music videos include cameos from Molock's five adopted felines. A video in which Molock raps while giving his cat Ravioli a bath has over 7 million views. He's even been interviewed by Buzzfeed.