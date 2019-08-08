In Eso's music, you can hear melancholic elements of Drake, Lil Yachty, ILoveMakonnen and members of the Weeknd's XO collective. Lately, Eso's added dancehall to his sadboy R&B and hip-hop, which is influenced by everything from soul to emo, vaporwave and Portland jazz (he grew up playing the French horn and going to see local jazz shows). "Panic," his latest dancehall-meets-glitch single, debuted last month to a warm reception online. But "Salt Water," the least dancehall-inflected song Eso has released this year, is arguably the best summation of his disparate influences: Midway through the song, the 808 and starry synths are overtaken by a saxophone solo, and Eso's in-my-feelings vocals begin to sound as much like Panic at the Disco as they do T-Pain.