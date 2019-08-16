During his encore, he mentioned how "fucking good" he felt. "You know what would make this better? If Thundercat were here." Then, in long, psychedelic garb and six-string bass in hand, Thundercat ambled onstage. The crowd lost it. Thundercat rattled off rapid bass grooves while the two friends jammed. Flying Lotus played an additional encore, which included his hit "Never Catch Me," before leaving the stage for the final time, proving once again he's the off-path musician whose artistry always has a place in Portland.