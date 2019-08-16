Kileo is Abioto's chance to focus solely on her vocals and frontwoman showmanship, while Talmadge and Fields craft music around her voice. Their local supergroup status might be the only thing they disagree on. Talmadge is reluctant to accept the title, while Abioto welcomes it. "I feel like we're all super-talented," she says. "It feels like we honor what we're doing, we've got a handle on our instruments, and you know I got the vocals on lock."