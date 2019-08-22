The success of Sounds pushed Japanese Breakfast firmly into the spotlight. Zauner also began directing videos for the likes of Jay Som, Charly Bliss and Portland's own Aminé, as well as several of her own. A polymath of the highest order, Zauner has become something of a fashion icon after being featured in Vogue and, last year, penned the touching "Crying in H Mart," an essay for The New Yorker that shares a title with her upcoming book. It's easy to see why the literary world is as eager to accept Zauner as the music world. Zauner writes the way she talks—with vivaciousness, sincerity and a thirst for everything life has to offer.