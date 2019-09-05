To help them go nuts, Butter teamed up with Jessica Boudreaux and Cassi Blum of Summer Cannibals to record. Stealing time on the weekends away from their 9-to-5's, the band tracked the EP's five songs at Boudreaux's home studio in about a week. The title track of Nicotine swirls in a danceable beat marked by punchy drums and auto-tuned vocals, while the closing track, "Freakout!" boasts a funky bassline and lively horn section behind the lyrics: "Don't just stand there, freakout/Look at how we put on a show/Don't be scared to freakout!"