During the National's sold-out show at McMenamins Edgefield on Aug. 30, frontman Matt Berninger was in full dad-rock Dionysus mode. He took two trips from the stage and into the audience, all the way past the soundboard. The second of Berninger's trips was during a career-spanning, five-song encore that began with an especially poignant "Not in Kansas"—which references punching Nazis—and ending with an a capella, acoustic and goose bump-inducing version of "Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks."