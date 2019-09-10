Inside the venue, heavy-metal believers were delivered their own kind of salvation—Iron Maiden put on a show full of theatrics and the old-school essence expected of them. It's easy for theatrical tours to seem corny or hokey, but thankfully, Iron Maiden's kitschiness came off as endearing more than a stale attempt at relevance. The production began with military men stoically removing camo netting that hang across the stage, unveiling the band, the loudness of "Aces High" and an ultra-realistic, moving replica of a Spitfire.