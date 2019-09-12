Though she hails from Minneapolis, Nienaber has mastered the sound of the Pacific Northwest. The slow-burning synths, haunting vocals and Northwestern imagery of Without Color tracks like "For Wishing/Sea of Empty" bring to mind the title sequence of Twin Peaks. The languid ambience of the album sounds as if it were made for a long drive along the Pacific Coast Highway, as roadside landscapes blur and time melts away. "My freedom aches, while the highway cries," Nienaber sings in "Palisades," evoking the drowsy dream pop of Mazzy Star and Beach House.