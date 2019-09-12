Shannon Shaw, 12:10 am Friday

Having already made a mark on the underground rock scene with her band Shannon and the Clams, Shannon Shaw furthered her musical legacy with her 2018 solo effort, Shannon in Nashville. Produced by Dan Auerbach and featuring members of Elvis' band, the record finds Shaw polishing the Clams' punkish reimaginings of '60s pop and letting her punk-rock Aretha stylings take center stage. Expect Shaw to bring the house down with this set. Vitalidad Movement Arts & Events Center, 116 SE Yamhill St.



Surfbort, 10:10 pm Saturday

Somewhere on their way to becoming New York City's next great punk band, Surfbort suddenly found themselves feted by Blondie, signed to Julian Casablancas' record label, and modeling for Gucci. That the three vets of the '90s Texas punk scene and their Southern Cali-bred frontwoman have reached such heights so quickly is a testament to the raw power of their debut, Friendship Music, and the personalities that created that seismic shock of an album. Vitalidad Movement Arts & Events Center, 116 SE Yamhill St.



Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, 12:10 am Saturday

At some point, Australia became ground zero for neo-psychedelia. The next great band in that litany is Perth's Psychedelic Porn Crumpets. Live, the Crumpets often serve their brand of psychedelia with a side of joyous mosh pit. Songs like the gorgeously spaced-out "Denmark/Van Gogh & Gone" prove that the band can also churn out Floydian beauty when the mood strikes. Vitalidad Movement Arts & Events Center, 116 SE Yamhill St.