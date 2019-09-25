If this latest disbanding is truly to be permanent, Poison Idea went out in properly raging style. By the second song, the crowd resembled a writhing mass of denim and black leather, while audience members launched themselves from the stage into the mosh pit below. At one point, Jerry A responded to the empty PBR cans that were thrown onstage by whipping a lime wedge from his drink into the crowd, only to see it caught by a fan who chucked it right back at the laughing singer.