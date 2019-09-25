Aside from the lurching, fuzzed-out riff on opener "On the Edge," few moments on the eight-song album feel predictable. Instead of exploding, each track slowly drifts like plumes of smoke. Many of the best cuts play more like impressionist suites, with Hoch's bittersweet melodies providing continuity. After a shuffling intro, "Stuck" darts ahead with a blissful guitar riff and double-timed drum pattern that captures the feeling of lying in a park on a sunny day. It's a song that could easily lend itself to a prolonged jam session when played live. But on Temptations, Hoch shows impressive restraint in not getting too lost in space—she always keeps one foot on the ground.