There aren't many analogs for the music on Neighborhoods, which was composed largely with zithers and the primitive Roland SH-3A synthesizer. It's not quite jazz, and though it was listed as one of the greatest ambient albums of all time by Pitchfork in 2016, it's not quite that either. Its melodies are simple, sad and childlike. Some tracks, like "At the Store," sound like the video game music of later decades.