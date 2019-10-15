Dodgr: Well, Portugal the Man, those are my buddies. It's just like letting my homies host this big event for me, in the town we all live in currently and have shown up for. PTM has been a big support system of mine for at least two and a half years. Even just getting the Roseland show—that was all [show sponsor] Red Bull's idea to make it as big as possible. I'm a black queer woman. That has never happened, having somebody who lives in Portland and is all of those things headline the Roseland. Like, are you kidding me? This is monumental, and it should be monumental, at least for all the people of color in this city.